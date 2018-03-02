KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has called upon all the stakeholders to work collectively without political or ethnic consideration for the betterment of Sindh and economic hub Karachi.

He expressed these views at the inauguration of Karachi Research Chair at Greenwich University. Vice Chancellor Seema Mughal and other notables were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor praised the efforts of Greenwich University for coming up with such a bright idea of initiating Karachi Research Chair. He said that through research; we can identify the needs of Karachi.

He said that stake holder of the port city should come forward and play their role keeping behind their political affiliations and ethnic consideration.

Vice Chancellor of Greenwich University, Seema Mughal said that it was her dream to establish Karachi Research Chair, which has come true. She also said that the University has provided a platform through which we can solve the issues and problems of Karachi.

The objective of Research Chair is to address and resolve the issues of Karachi by providing a strategic platform for collective reflection and collaborative action.