SHARJAH - Kevin Peterson has said that he is desperate to win Pakistan Super League title for Quetta Gladiators, but he also flatly refused to play PSL final in Karachi.

Speaking at the press briefing, KP said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my three seasons with Gladiators. As I have signed an agreement with them and I will keep on honouring it as I am a man of commitment. I will retire from all forms of cricket after the PSL. I have been quite lucky to play and enjoy cricket for last 20 years or so. My family always comes first and now I want to spend time with my family and will see what is coming next.”

When asked whether he would open any academy to pass on his experience to the youngsters and transform them into quality stuff, he said: “I will think about my future, but right now, I am not interested in coaching any team.”

While on a planted question, as Quetta Gladiators Azam Khan went to a senior journalists and whispered something in his ear and as soon as he left, Gladiators media manager Nabeel Hashmi pointed at that journalist, who asked KP as per expectations about World Cup is just round the corner an whom he feels should lead Pakistan cricket team and the answer was not a surprise for many as per expectations, KP started praising Sarfraz and termed Pakistan is fortunate to have a player like him. Now with less than a year left, the PCB should not hesitate and name Sarfraz to lead Pakistan team in the next year’s world cup.

The Gladiators didn’t stopped here, KP also tweeted from his official account in favour of Sarfraz Ahmad’s captaincy. “If PCB replaces Sarfraz and appoint someone new to lead green caps, it will put pressure on new skipper as well, as he has that fear of being replaced too before world cup and players will also not perform according to their abilities, so according to his experience, PCB should ask Sarfraz to lead the side till world cup, as it will help them great way.”

Gladiators are so desperate to have Sarfraz as national team skipper. Everybody is aware of the fact that Sarfraz is the brainchild of Nadeem Omar, using such tactics won’t help Sarfraz’s cause, rather put more pressure and question marks, as his job is to perform both with gloves and willow, rather than using outside help. He must shut his critics’ mouths up with his performances.

It was hype of hypocrisy witnessed from KP as he claims to help Gladiators and want to do something special for Nadeem Omar, but when asked by this scribe that last year, Quetta fell short because top foreign players including KP were missing, whether this time he plays for Gladiators if they make it to the final, KP flatly refused with a big no. How on earth a person can help another without practically being involved?

When asked he is enjoying rich form, whether he will reconsider his retirement decision, he said: “No, I am done. I hate fielding and I have enjoyed my time. Now I have new dimensions.” About playing golf, he said no. “I have achieved everything I thought about, now it’s time for taking rest and enjoy time with my family.”

Pietersen said he now gets on ‘really well’ with Andrew Strauss as he wished the wife of his fellow former England captain a full recovery from cancer. Strauss had a chequered relationship with star batsman Pietersen after taking over the England captaincy from him and as an administrator effectively ended Pietersen's international career in 2015.

But Pietersen insisted all the ‘nonsense’ between the two was a thing of the past.

"I actually get on really well with Straussy and I've had some real good conversations with Straussy because he's going through some real personal hardships at the moment," KP said. "And I'm being serious when I say that cricket is insignificant when Andrew Strauss is feeling what he's feeling, with his wife and cancer, so you put all the nonsense to one side."

It was announced in December that Strauss's wife, Ruth, had been diagnosed with cancer. "I've actually spoken to him quite a few times in the last couple of months," said Pietersen. "Cricket, and all the stuff that happened is gone, it's insignificant because families are a lot more important," he said. "I'm good with Straussy. I just wish Ruth all the best and hopefully Ruth can pull through. She's a fighter."