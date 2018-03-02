LOS ANGELES - Hollywood star Kristen Wiig is in advanced talks to play the villain Cheetah in the ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel, according to a report. Kristen Wiig is reportedly in advanced talks to play the villain Cheetah in the ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel. The 44-year-old actress - who has previously starred in ‘Bridesmaids’ and the ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot - is being eyed for a crucial role in the much-anticipated new superhero movie, which will see Gal Gadot reprise the role of Wonder Woman. The sequel, like the original movie, will be a period piece, according to The Wrap, which says that the film will be set towards the end of the Cold War.