SADIQABAD - Lawyers were lauded for their undeniable role in strengthening democracy, supremacy of Constitution and the rule of law in the country.

During an address to new Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) office-bearers here, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Murtaza Mehmood pointed out that the lawyers had always played due role in dispensation of justice to the oppressed segments of the society. He greeted the new TBA office-bearers, expressing his optimism that they would do their best to mitigate the woes of the lawyer community and the litigants as well. TBA president Jam Lal Bakhsh and spokesman Malik Abdul Rauf Solangi also spoke on the occasion.

Sadiqabad Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) Ch Shafiq Pappa said during a formal talk with the newly-elected office-bearers of Newspapers Distributors Association (NDA) that he would do his best for solution to their problems. The TMC chairman also greeted the new NDA office-bearers and presented them a bouquet of flowers. NDA president Ch Akmal Shahid and general secretary Hafiz Riazul Hassan were present on the occasion.