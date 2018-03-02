Islamabad - Two armed motorcyclists snatched one million rupees from a man within the Koral police jurisdiction.

Rasheed, a resident of Koral lodged a complaint with the local police stating that he was returning to home after taking money from a bank when two armed motorcyclists showed up and snatched the money. He said they held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched Rs1 million and fled. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has raided a house in Sector I-9/1 and recovered 300 wine bottles from there. On a tip off, he said that SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a team which raided House No. 392, St No. 21 in Sector I-9/1 and recovered 300 wine bottles, 350 empty bottles, 220 liter liquor and brewing items from there. A person involved in brewing wine was also arrested during this raid who has been identified as Aneel Masih and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has started e-ticketing system in the city which will enable the citizens to pay the fine amount on the spot in case of any traffic violation and get their documents back within 30 seconds. Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri, this system has been initially started on pilot basis and more than 70 police officials have been acquainted with the system. These policemen will serve at 10 various places in the City Zone, including Kalsoom Plaza, Daman Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Melody Chowk, Zero Point, F-8 Exchange Chowk, Secretariat Chowk, Radio Chowk, Dhokri Chowk and Aabpra Chowk.

The persons being fined would be able to pay the amount within 30 seconds in case of any violation and get back their documents.