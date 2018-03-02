MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called upon United Kingdom as the permanent member of the UN Security Council to take up with India the issue of human rights violations in the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

It should play a leadership role in sensitizing the world body to the fast deteriorating security situation along the line of control, he said. He made the appeal during a hearing on Kashmir hosted at the House of Commons in London by the All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPG) which was chaired by Honourable Chris Leslie, Member of Parliament.

The AJK President was invited to witness the hearing. The APPG had also invited IOK Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to the hearing but she did not show up. The APPG supports the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through dialogue; seeks support from the British parliamentarians for the Kashmir cause; highlights the human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir; and seeks justice for the people of Kashmir.

At the hearing, President Masood Khan pleaded for higher visibility for the Kashmir dispute in the British Parliament and underlined the need for international intercession through the UN for the resolution of the dispute.

“India must be stopped from killing Kashmiris in their own homeland and killing civilians across the line of control,” the president said adding that this year alone India had violated the 2003 ceasefire agreement for 400 times, killed 17 people and seriously injured 70 others.

“Thus, the situation in the occupied Kashmir is appalling and along the line of control highly alarming and it requires preventive steps by the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General,” he said.

The president urged the fourteen members of Parliament and two Lords who were present at the hearing to help make the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) an effective peacekeeping mission. At present, there were only 44 experts supported by 71 civilians making it one of the smallest missions. In addition, India is not allowing it to work at all.

“The number of the UNMOGIP peacekeepers should be increased and UNMOGIP’s daily and periodic reports should be circulated to the members of the UN Security Council,” President Khan said.

The president told the APPG members that the Security Council has no justification for not taking cognisance of the situation in Kashmir and not holding a discussion on an issue that is on its permanent agenda. He said that Pakistan and Azad Kashmir have welcomed fact finding missions of the Human Rights Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to both parts of Kashmir - IOK and Azad Kashmir but India declines such access altogether. He invited a multiparty British parliamentary delegation to visit Azad Kashmir.

Asked about the human rights situation in Azad Kashmir, President Masood Khan said that compared to the IOK the Azad territory was a ‘utopia’ with the lowest crime rate and highest educational score in the whole of Pakistan. Still, Azad Kashmir is working constantly on women’s empowerment, gender parity, youth engagement, poverty alleviation, and sustainable development to promote and protect human rights holistically, he said.

The president said that India’s accusations of cross-LoC infiltration from Azad Kashmir were false and designed to hide its crimes against humanity in the IOK. “There are no training camps or launching pads in AJK. This is India’s fabrication even as it boasts that it has erected a 550-kilometre long electrified fence connected to motion sensors, thermal imaging and lighting,” he said.

Earlier, the president attended, as a visitor, the Prime Minister’s Question Time at the House of Commons during which Prime Minister Theresa May responded to a series of questions.

Separately, Ambassador Ibne Abbas, Pakistan’s High Commissioner, hosted a lunch in honour of the president which was attended by 10 British parliamentarians.

Fabian Uziell-Hamilton, Shadow Minister for Peace and Disarmament, and Khalid Mahmood, Shadow Minister for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs (Europe), also jointly received President Masood Khan in their chamber and assured him of full awareness of the atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir.

They said that though there was little articulation on the Kashmir issue at the government level, at the constituency level concerns about human rights abuses in IOK were deep. They said that Kashmir was the most palpable issue in the UK despite lack of governmental action.

The president thanked the Labour Party for including a commitment on Kashmir in its election manifesto and for trying to shine a light on the issue in the House of Commons. He appealed to the British Parliamentarians of all parties to raise the issue of Kashmir during the Prime Minister’s Question Time, hold a debate on Kashmir in the Chamber, like the one that was held in January 2017, and organise events on Kashmir on the sidelines.