CHANGA MANGA: In yet another incident in Kasur district, a nine-year-old girl, studying in class 4, was sexually abused by two accused Nadeem and Azeem.

According to details, nine-year-old Afshan, studying in 4th class in Govt Girls High School Changa Manga, was going back to home from school. On the way to home, a fruit seller Suleman, attacked Afshan and handed her over to Nadeem and Azeem. Both the men allegedly abused the little girl one by one. Changa Manga police have lodged a case on the request of Afshan’s mother and arrested the accused.–Staff Reporter