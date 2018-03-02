ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday submitted in the trial court details of nine companies of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz Sharif in the UK in the Al-Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment supplementary reference.

Five witnesses also recorded their statements in the case on Thursday.

The accountability court, meanwhile, summoned the three witnesses to record statements in the case on Friday (today).

According to documents available with The Nation, the bureau has also provided details of six witnesses including Naveed-ur Rehman, a special security guard in Pakistan High Commission London, Muhammad Zaki Uddin, Consular Assistant at the High Commission of London, Rao Abdul Hannan, Visa and Consular Attaché at Pakistan High Commission London, Umar Daraz, Sub-Inspector, Police Station NAB Lahore and Muhammad Kamran, Deputy Director NAB (Rawalpindi).

The documents reveal that the Flagship Investment Company was established on 12-04-2001 with a paid up capital of GBP (Great Britain Pound) 1, wherein the accused Hassan Nawaz became the director on the same date. The financial statement of the company for the year 2002 reflects the extension of a loan/working capital fund from the accused Hassan Nawaz (director) amounting to GBP 705,071.

The documents further said that the Hartstone Properties Limited was the instant company that was incorporated on 22-03-2002, wherein the accused Hassan Nawaz became its director on 26-03-2002. The paid-up capital was only GBP 2. He held 50 percent share in the company. The accused Hassan Nawaz obtained building society loan amounting to GBP 1.2 million for Flagship Investment by mortgaging the property of the company. Que Holdings Limited is the instant company that was incorporated on 15-07-2003, wherein the accused Hassan Nawaz became its director and company secretary on the same date. The paid-up capital was GBP 1only. Quint Limited Company was incorporated on 15-07-2003, wherein the accused Hassan Nawaz became its director and company secretary on the same date. The paid-up capital was GBP 1 only.

The documents also disclose that the Quint Eaton Place 2 Limited Company was incorporated on 13-11-2003, wherein the accused Hassan Nawaz became its director and company secretary on 23-11-2003 and the paid-up capital was GBP 100. Quint Gloucester Place Limited Company was incorporated on 22-08-2006. The paid-up capital was GBP 1only. Quint Sloane Limited Company was incorporated on 19-11-2003, wherein the accused Hassan Nawaz became its director and company secretary on the same date and the paid-up capital was GBP 100. Quint Paddington Limited Company was incorporated on 12-03-2007 and the paid-up capital on this company was GBP 100 only.

The NAB investigation team visited the UK last month and collected the details and verified copies of these companies from the UK land registry department.