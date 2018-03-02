Work on Darra Adamkhel-Hayatabad gas pipeline to start this month

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) would start construction work on 38-kilometer Darra Adamkhel to Hayatabad gas pipeline during the current month to ensure smooth supply of gas to Industrial Estate Hayatabad, Peshawar. “The company is trying its best to ensure supply of gas to all industries of the estate for which it carried out necessary maintenance of gas pipeline network and all consumer meter stations to ensure uninterrupted supply of the commodity,” official sources told state-run media. During the current fiscal year, they said ample gas had been supplied to all industries including Compressed Natural Gas stations, captive power units and cement industries, which is evident from the fact that consumption of industrial consumers had increased by 904 million cubic feet (mmcf) during the first four months as compared to the corresponding period of previous year.

“Peshawar industries’ gas consumption stood at 4,899 mmcf during the period from July-October-2016, while in July-October-2017 at 5,804 mmcf, which shows an increase of 904 mmcf,” the sources said.

Int’l firms to participate in Rawal Expo

RAWALPINDI (APP): International companies including 60 Chinese firms will participate in five-day International Rawal Expo 2018 to be organized at Topi Rakh by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). According to Vice President of RCCI, Khursheed Barlas, the arrangements for the international exhibition have been started which is being held for last four years. This year, the Expo would be organized next month from April 11 to 15, he added. RCCI would make all-out efforts to make it a business-cum-family event, he said adding, it is an opportunity for the traders to get exposure and display their products and services for potential customers. He informed the expo would provide ample opportunity to the business community to showcase and advertise products and services. Renowned local brands besides international companies would participate in the Expo. The RCCI sources informed APP that companies from Iran, Nepal, Tajikistan, Germany would take part in the Expo.

MR&DB preparing recommendations for mechanised farming

MULTAN (APP): Mango Research and Development Board (MR&DB) held a meeting with all stakeholders here Thursday to prepare recommendations for import of machinery and its easy availability to encourage mechanised farming at mango orchards. MR&DB Chairman Chaudhry Naik Alam Dhilon presided over the meeting that discussed in detail the pre and post-harvest processes at mango orchards including pruning, sprays, fruit plucking and other operations and the machinery required. He said that it was a unique opportunity for the farming community, experts and MRDB members to prepare some workable proposals so that required agriculture machinery could be made available to mango farmers through hight-tech centres. He said that credit for establishment of separate research and development boards for almost all crops goes to the PML-N government. He said that from now onwards mango farmers would be able to hire machinery including mechanical pickers, pruners, sprayers and other machinery at lower rent from high-tech centres.

The recommendations regarding import of agriculture machinery and others would be sent to secretary agriculture.

Saarc SFC to be strengthened to promote furniture trade in South Asia region

LAHORE (INP): President-elect SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ruwan Edirisinghe Thursday said the SAARC Forestry Centre (SFC) will be strengthened through funding, training and capacity building to become a regional platform on for integration of furniture trade. According to a message received from Colombo herey, Ruwan Edirisinghe expressed these view while talking to Pakistan Furniture Council delegation headed by its chief executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq who were on Sri Lanka visit to explore furniture markets over there. Ruwan Edirisinghe further said cooperation between SAARC and Association of Southeast Asian Nations regions would be explored, as the ASEAN region is likely to remain the leading partner for timber imports for the SAARC region. He said South Asian furniture market has vast scope for expansion and if all tangible steps are taken by the SAARC member countries to explore furniture industry on modern line and furniture luxury market would reach to colossal figure of $5.4b by 2020.

He said increased regional economic connectivity within South Asia, as well as with other parts of Asia, can bolster economic growth, reduce poverty and enhance regional stability and security. He said the rising disposable incomes, improving consumer lifestyles and a significant increase in the GDPs largely supplement the growth of the market in the South Asian region. Further, the growth is also supplemented by the ongoing developments in the real estate sector in the region, which largely boost the adoption of luxury furniture by both domestic as well as commercial users.

PFC chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq congratulated him for his new responsibility as president-elect SAARC Chamber and hoped that under his dynamic leadership furniture industry in the region would be made integrated and South Asia will become hub of furniture exports to all over the world.

He said that furniture with calligraphic engraving had great demand in local and international markets, which seems to be the dominant one in Pakistan, therefore Pakistani craftsmen should focus on working in this particular area to earn the much-needed foreign exchange.

He said Pakistan handmade world class furniture is also in great demand in Middle East, Europe, Canada and USA. He said after traditional furniture, luxury furniture made from wood is estimated to dominate the market while the luxury furniture made from glass would witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 8% during 2015-2020. “Metal is the second most popular material for luxury furniture, constituting about 1/5th of the market. Other prominent materials include leather, plastic, glass and others (rattan or wicker, fabric, fibre, stone, marble, granite, poly urethane and acrylic).

Amongst all the above mentioned materials, the market for glass is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8%, owing to its increasing use in modern furniture designs,” he elaborated.

He also informed Mr Ruwan that Pakistan’s share in the world market for furniture is negligible, despite the fact that it has a valuable record of craftsmanship and innovation in this sector.

Mian Kashif said the frequency of visits between the two countries has witnessed a rise in recent years which is indicative of further deepening of ties between the two countries. He said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had good relationship in a variety of fields and it was now time to further strengthen it.