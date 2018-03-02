Karachi - A few team owners in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) are not happy with the attitude of some of their overseas signings, who they suspect are not going all out to avoid fitness/fatigue issues before the lucrative Indian Premier League.

Sources in some of the franchises competing in the PSL have told PTI that some players have even pulled out of matches citing niggles. “Joffra Archer is one example. He is playing for Quetta Gladiators and he pulled out of a crucial match and this didn’t exactly make the owners, management or fellow players happy,” a source said.

He said the Quetta Gladiators owner, Nadeem Omar, didn’t say anything to Archer but suspected the all-rounder was only keen on being fully fit and fresh for the IPL, which begins shortly after the PSL ends on March 25. Archer will make his IPL debut this year and was bought for an astounding USD 800,000 by Rajasthan Royals.

Defending champions, Peshawar Zalmi, are also not happy with the unavailability of West Indian veteran all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, who is yet to show up in the PSL third edition.

Zalmi depends heavily on the allrounder who is reportedly yet to fully recover from an injury and reach Dubai. “It is not about the money but when you lose a player of high caliber it upsets the team’s plans,” one source said. Bravo has been retained by Chennai Super Kings for this year’s IPL for 6.40 crore approximately USD one million. Sources say few others in the PSL who have been auctioned in the IPL are also suspected of not giving their best and reserving their resources for the more lucrative Indian league.

Pakistan’s former Test captain, Salman Butt, says he is not surprised since there are many T20 leagues being played in the world but the IPL remains the most lucrative for players. “Top players would prefer to be in the IPL 100 percent fit and in fresh. Because if you perform there you get richer and noticed quickly.” The PSL is facing the problem of overseas players not being willing to travel to Pakistan for the two play-off matches in Lahore and the final in Karachi.