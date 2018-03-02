LAHORE - Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on Thursday said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country and believed in resolution of all problems through negotiations and dialogues.

“We intend to have ideal relations with our neighboring countries including India, which are based on mutual respect and equality”, he said while addressing the diplomats from 20 different countries currently attending courses at Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad. Governor said that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with their countries and was committed to developing stronger ties with them in various fields.

He expressed his satisfaction over the level of cooperation between Pakistan and these states at the United Nations as well as other multilateral organisations. Rajwana hoped this mutual understanding will continue in future as well.

At the bilateral level, the governor said, Pakistan was desirous of promoting closer cooperation with these countries in diverse fields, including industry, agriculture, banking, information technology and human resource development.

Reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to play its part in maintianing global peace, the governor said the law enforment agencies backed by the nation would continue war against terror till its logical end.