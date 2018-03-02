The most awaited time of the year, the star-studded cricket event of Pakistan Super League is finally here. The third edition of PSL is going to commence on February 22, 2018 in UAE. In a short period of just two years, PSL has conquered the world of cricket and of course, the hearts too. It’s that time of the year when Pakistanis look forward to a season full of cricket, legendary cricket stars and great performances. Big names in cricket from around the world are ready to show their skills with the bat and ball in Dubai and Sharjah grounds.

Within just two years, PSL has become able to include another team which is team Multan Sultans and hence, now we would watch six teams in this battle to win the title of CHAMPIONS of 2018. Moreover, Pakistan Cricket Board has arranged the play-off matches to be played in Lahore and Karachi is going to host the PSL final this year. This is another milestone achieved plus a great news for the people of Karachi who have been deprived of experiencing such events since a long time. Chairman PCB Najam Sethi has given glad tidings to Pakistani cricket fans to host all the PSL matches in Pakistan in season four. So let’s hope to see PSL coming home next year and a much bigger and better season, full of cricket, thrill and excitement, this year.

EMAN ZIA RANA,

Faisalabad, February 19.