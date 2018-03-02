Few men have been enigmas at the level of John Fitzgerald Kennedy. One of his most endearing contributions has been the establishment of the United States Peace Corps. The Peace Corps were established for two main reasons in 1961: First, it promoted the sharing of American Culture abroad. Second, it was an international developmental organisation to aid developing countries. JFK at his time was the height of charisma and this organisation very much fitted with his brand equity – charismatic, positive and above all integrative to the world community. Fast forward decades later, where are the developed and newly developed countries now? Legacies develop from serving the common good. While the state of affairs is very much ominous, there is hope to be grabbed upon – in whatever small ways we can.

“.. ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

–John Fitzgerald Kennedy