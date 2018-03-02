Karachi - Pakistan International Film Festival, under the banner of Karachi Film Society organised a three-day Digital Storytelling Workshop which concluded yesterday at a local hotel.

The PIFF team went throughout schools and universities in Karachi to find passionate and keen students to be part of the workshop.

Thirty students were selected from institutions such as Karachi University, Habib University, Indus Valley, Szabist and Iqra University.

The workshop was arranged by NCA alum Salman Sir hindi, and assisting him were Ali Ejaz and Mashail Saqib. This was the first session of the many activities that have been organised by the Pakistan International Film Festival under the patronage of Karachi Film Society. The festival aims to empower the next generation of Pakistani filmmakers.

Marginalized communities such as Lyari and Machh Goth Hub were also visited in order to access a diverse group of students who are eager to expand their horizons. In an effort to make the workshop more accessible the event was free of cost.

President, Karachi Film Society and HUM Network Limited, Sultana Siddiqui also attended the opening and closing sessions of the workshop and explained the vision of PiFF and the importance of conducting such workshops to groom young filmmakers.

She also appreciated the enthusiasm of the participating students and encouraged them to take advantage of the opportunities that are present today to inspiring filmmakers. While sharing her experience with the participants she emphasized on keeping the passion alive despite the challenges and hardships to achieve glory. She later distributed certificates among the participants.

Senator (r) Javed Jabbar, filmmakers including Oscar winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, director Nadeem Beyg, Sarmad Khoosat, Rizwan AQ, Rasheed Noorani and Salman Sirhindi groomed the selected students on various aspects of filmmaking. Over the course of three days the chosen participants learnt how to write, direct, shoot and edit under the guidance of the industry professionals.

The students were divided into groups and were tasked to make short films which were screened on the concluding day of the workshop.