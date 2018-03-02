ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday directed all party chapters and women wings in the country to organize rallies of party workers and activists of women rights across Pakistan on the International Women Day on March 8.

In a message, Bilawal said: “Women of the party stand up as a united force and let the world know that you are not afraid to lead and you know the way.” The rallies and marches will culminate at the Press Clubs where party leaders will also address media persons.

“The PPP assures the women of Pakistan of full support in their struggle against all forms of exploitation and discrimination. We will never allow discrimination against them in the name of religion or bon any pretext,” Bilawal said.