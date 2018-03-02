The management of PSL team Lahore Qalandars has confirmed that South African fast bowler Kyle Abbott has been included in the side for the remainder of the matches. Kyle, 30, will join Qalandars squad soon as a replacement for Mustafiz ur Rehman who is leaving for national duty in March. “This is to confirm that Kyle Abbott will be joining the team as replacement of Mustafiz, who will be leaving for national duty on March 4,” said Sameen Rana, COO and Manager of Lahore Qalandars. Initially, West Indian Dinesh Ramdin was picked as a replacement for Mustafiz following the players’ replacement draft held earlier in Pakistan. However, after Chris Lynn's injury, Dinesh Ramdin was called to join the Qalandars squad earlier as a cover player for Lynn and now the slot is being filled by Kyle Abbott.