islamabad - The Quaid-i-Azam University Academic Staff Association on Thursday knocked the doors of Higher Education Commission urging the regulatory body to play its role for the removal of the Vice-Chancellor as he has totally failed to run the affairs of university smoothly.

Dozens of teachers staged a protest outside the HEC against the VC of QAU and later held talks with Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, urging him to convey their concerns to high officials. Meanwhile, chairman HEC while opposing the boycott of academic activities by the teachers urged them to join the classes so that students’ study could not suffer.

ASA President Aqeel Bukhari in a memorandum written to the chairman HEC said that the faculty of QAU is on protest for the last four weeks and demanding VC Prof Dr. Javed Ashraf’s resignation because of his administrative failure to run the affairs of university smoothly.

He said that on the instruction of Chancellor, an inquiry against the VC was held in 2016 which recommended his removal from the position. He said despite passage of two years no action has been taken against the VC.

He said that the policies of VC multiplied problems of the university and the teaching faculty issued a white paper on more than three years’ performance of the VC. He urged the HEC to take immediate steps for removal of the QAU’s VC. The teachers’ body said that faculty started its protest during the semester break to draw the attention of authorities, including HEC towards miseries of the university. The ASA accused VC of delaying the start of new semester for one week.

It claimed that for the first time the QAU faculty was forced to boycott the classes of the Spring Semester 2018.

The chairman HEC while talking to the ASA members said that he would request the federal minister for education to call a special meeting of the university syndicate to address the issues of faculty.

He also said that denouncing the boycott of classes by teaching faculty asked them to start academic activities in the campus. “The university has governance issues but teachers’ boycott of classes is not a positive attitude as they must adopt any other way of protest to convey their concerns,” he said.

The chairman said that the HEC would play its role while remaining in its legal jurisdiction in this connection. However, he said, the current situation does not demand protests on roads. The ongoing protest is causing academic damage to students, he said.

Dr Mukhtar said that the HEC a number of times mentioned the loopholes in management issues of the university and focusing on quality of education at the campus.

The QAU VC and ASA are at loggerheads for the last four weeks and blaming each another for disruption in administrative and academic activities in the university.