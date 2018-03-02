LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways has suspended its three major trains operations temporarily following the derailment of a freight train, damaging a portion of rail track near Rahim Yar Khan.

The PR officials said that the derailment of luggage train near Rahim Yar Khan has upset the timetable of Pakistan Railways’ all up and down trains. Passengers are facing difficulties as all Sindh and Punjab-bound passenger trains are late by up to 11 to 38 hours.

According to officials, though a down track has been repaired and restored near RY Khan yet the two-way traffic is very slow due to availability of single track.

The PR announced that the departure of Night Coach and Zakariya Express from Karachi were cancelled while Akbar Express departure was cancelled from Lahore.

The passengers who had booking in these trains were asked to get their refunds. These trains’ services will be restored in next 48 hours following the complete restoration of rail tracks.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique summoned an urgent meeting following the incident and announced free food box for all passengers suffering due to delay of trains.

He also announced that half of the total paid fare would be reimbursed to the passengers who are facing delays of 12 hours and above.