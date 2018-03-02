Road robbery bid foiled

National Highways and Motorway Police foiled an attempt of dacoity and arrested two dacoits on national highway, said a press release. A patrol nailed the two outlaws after shooting in their legs when they were on the run after watching the lawmen, it said, adding that the highwaymen were busy looting a looting a family near Okara, when the cops passed by. They were taken to hospital after arrest. The detainees were named as Afzal s/o Muhammed Boota resident of Okara and Tauqeer s/o Falak Shair resident of Pakpatan. The highway police also recovered arms and ammunition from them and confiscated their bike. The accused were handed over to police concerned. The brave cops were rewarded.–PR

Minister chairs anti-dengue meeting

Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Kh Salman Rafiq chaired a meeting of technical advisory committee on dengue at Institute of Public Health (IPH) on Thursday. Dean IPH Prof Tajamul Mustafa, Additional Director General Dengue Control Dr Shahnaz, Head of Epidemiology Department, IPH Dr Farida Nasir, Head of Medical Education IPH Dr Humayon, Secretary Dengue Experts Advisory Group Dr Somia Iqtidar, Dr Anjum Razzaq, Dr Shahid Latif, Dr Shahid Ameen from Healthcare Commission, Deputy Secretary Medical Education SH&ME Dr Muhammad Ali and officers from other concerned departments attended the meeting. The Dean IPH said that there was no dengue epidemic for the last many years. He suggested coming out from the emergency mode and running normal preventive program according to the present needs/requirements. He further said that there was a need to focus on four fields separately i.e. vector surveillance, disease surveillance, health education & clinical management of the dengue patients.–Staff Reporter

Public Safety review report released

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has released its service level and statistics from Nov 2017 to Feb 2018 in the domain of recovery of lost items and missing persons, reported by android app – Public Safety available at Google Playstore. According to a press release, a total of two cars, 204 motorcycles, 10 rickshaws and 10 children were successfully recovered and handed over to their owners and parents respectively. “Ten children, out of which 2 were deaf and dumb, were traced in a month.” It added. The PSCA has a dedicated and ambitious team of young computer graduates who serve its Lost and Found Unit 24X7 in three shifts in the capacity of police communication officers. –PR

Transfer and posting

The Punjab government on Thursday transferred Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Director General Asadullah Faiz and posted him as Economic Planning and Development Department Chief. He will hold additional charge of the Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Land Development Company. Meanwhile, services of Additional Secretary Punjab Home Department Javed Akhtar Mahmood have been entrusted to the Balochistan government. Services and General Administration Department has issued a notification in this regard.–Staff Reporter

Drug control seminar

A seminar on drugs control was held at University of Education in Township. ANF Regional Director Brigadier Khalid Goraya was the chief guest. Talking to students, he highlighted the current scenario of Pakistan and the efforts of his force to eradicate this menace. He said unfortunately 6 percent of population is using drugs in different shapes; out of them one percent is using heroin or hash. Brig Goraya told the audience that during last 5 years, the ANF has registered 1,421 cases and arrested 1,849 people while 246 people have been punished in anti-narcotics drive.–Staff Reporter