KARACHI - Sindh Assembly on Thursday adopted a private bill Ziauddin University Amendment Bill aimed at giving powers of appointing chief trustee of the Ziauddin University to the vice chancellor of the university.

The bill also removed secretary health, President PMDC and advisor to Governor Sindh from the governing board.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro tabled the bill as an additional agenda on which opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izharul Hassan and MQM Parliamentary Leader Syed Sardar Ahmed raised objection as to how the government could table a private bill in the legislature.

They said that if any private member would have tabled the bill then they would have no objection. The minister for parliamentary affairs did not pay heed to the objection and tabled the bill which was adopted with a majority vote.

Another bill pertaining to Sindh Public Private Partnership Amendment bill was also tabled in the house but was deferred for Friday after the MQM lawmaker Syed Sardar Ahmed pointed mistakes in the bill.

An adjournment motion from the PML-F lawmaker pertaining to fire incident at Sindh Secretariat was presented which was opposed by the minister for parliamentary affairs who said that although the incident of recent occurrence but could not be discussed due to an investigation ongoing in the process.

The entire opposition parties supported the move to discuss the motion but their bid was turned down by the government benches.

The PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi also raised the issue of illegal occupation of land given to IBA at Deh Luqman District Khairpur and said that some people had constructed a housing society on that land. “The occupants belong to PPP and the government should take notice of the issue,” she said.

Nisar Khuhro responded that the anti-encroachment team of board of revenue had eliminated illegal occupation on various lands including ending illegal occupation of over 1000 flats at Gulshan-e-Maymar. He said that land mention by the opposition lawmaker was illegally occupied and teams were dispatched to recover the land, however, due to lack of resources, it could not be recovered.

“We are committed to end illegal occupant of housing society soon,” he said.

MQM lawmaker Qamar Abbas raised the issue of illegal encroachment at a bus stop in PIB colony to which the minister for local government responded that it was the responsibility of the mayor to remove encroachment from there not the provincial government and if disputes are resolved among MQM-P factions then they should talk to the mayor to perform his responsibility.

PML-N MPA Syed Ameer Hyder shah on his call attention notice said that irrigation department stopped flow of water in Canals at Mirpur Sakro, District Thatta without prior information due to which huge losses incurred to growers.

Responding to it Khuhro said that the situation had occurred due to the opening of Chashma Link Canal from the federal government which has created this situation and even people living at Kotri downstream are facing lack of drinking water.

The house was adjourned for Friday morning.