SHARJAH - Opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad is eager to play against buddy Shahid Afridi, as Multan Sultans would take on Karachi Kings in the second lag of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday at Sharjah.

“It’s always great to play against Afridi, he is definitely a world class player, so it is great to play with him or against him,” Shehzad said in an interview to local media.

Shehzad and Afridi are known for their friendship on and off the field and are famous for their selfies. Shehzad said that he wants to take PSL back to Pakistan. “It is something we all want to see, PSL is all about cricket but we all want this cricket to go back to Pakistan, because it means a lot for the people ,” said Shahzad.

The Gladiators’ opening batsman admitted that Dubai has not been able to draw people into stadiums, but things will change when the tournament will shift to Lahore and Karachi.

“Stadiums are kind of empty, because it is very difficult for the management to pull the crowd in Dubai, so when it will jump to Lahore and Karachi, it will be great for both PSL and the Pakistani fans who are waiting to see stars playing in front of them,” he added.