LAHORE - Pakistan Global Initiative for Law and Justice Thursday staged a demonstration against the humanitarian crisis in Syria. Advocate Waseem Qureshi of PGILJ highlighted the plight of people, especially children, in the war-torn state. He raised the demand for stepping up efforts to resolve the crisis. Dean of Lahore Cathedral Rev Shahid Meraj also joined protest and said United Nations should play its part in resolving the issue. “The whole Syrian country is in chaos. Pakistan should break its silence on the matter and speak up against the atrocities being committed in Syria,” Shahid Meraj said. He also made an appeal for justice over alleged FIA officials’ torture on a suspected blasphemer.