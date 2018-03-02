ISLAMABAD - Evacuee Trust Property Board former chairman Siddiqul Farooq on Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court seeking to set aside its order of January 31, sacking him as head of the board. Farooq has filed the review petition through his counsel Muhammad Ikram Chaudhry.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing a suo moto case regarding Katas Raj pond on January 31 had directed the federal government to immediately sack Farooq and appoint a non-political figure on the post.

The court had earlier summoned Farooq over his controversial appointment and role in the ETPB, which looks after affairs of minorities’ religious places in the country.

The court in its previous hearing in the Katasraj Pond case had questioned the appointment of Farooq and observed that his appointment was made on nepotism.

On Thursday, Farooq submitted that the apex court had erred in examining the Act of 1975, the progress of the ETPB under his chairmanship and its profitability, the acknowledgment of minorities abroad and locally for the work done by him.

He has contended that no nepotism can be seen in his appointment as he was appointed as Managing Director HBFC 1998 to 1999 by the chief executive of the country.

The same chief executive who appointed Justice Saqib Nisar as federal secretary of Law in March 1997 and later elevated him as judge of the Lahore High Court in 1998”, had appointed him, Farooq said. The review petition said that for the same reason and owing to his capabilities, he was first appointed as MD/chairman HBFC and later chairman ETPB on merit keeping in view his capabilities.