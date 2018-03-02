KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Sindh Excise Department will establish Taxation Court in order to trial tax defaulters.

This he said while presiding over a meeting at his office on Thursday. He asked the director taxes to hire a suitable private accommodation on rental basis for establishment of Taxation Court within the budgetary allocation as per rules and policy.

He added that the objective of establishing the court is to collect taxes from tax defaulting and to bring them under the law. Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control has taken serious notice against few official have been identified for supplying drugs to the gangs.

He asked the director concerned to probe into the matter, unearth the facts and furnish specific recommendation regarding the involvement of the officials mentioned in the news.

He warned all the officers and official not to indulge in any illegal activity in either case a strict action would be taken against them because he was not going to see any malfunctioning in his department.