Ahmed on top in Nick Faldo Series Golf

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Ahmed Baig led the opening day play in the U-21 age category by carding a score of gross 67, four under par in of the Nick Faldo Series Golf in Vietnam at Laguna Lang Co golf course. Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) vice president Asad IA Khan, who is also manager of 3-member boys team and 2-member girls team, said that at the end of the first round, Ahmed Baig stood out as an upcoming young one loaded with golfing ability and talent and scored gross 67. Kevin Caesario (Indonesia) was second and Hayato Yoshida (Japan) third. In U-18, Hiroki Miya (New Zealand) was on top with gross 64 and Jairus Gaines (USA) was second with gross 70 while and Saqib Tufail finished eighth with gross 78. In girls competition, Pakistan’s Aania Farooq is placed 10th and Hamna Amjad 17th.–Staff Reporter

Three matches today in Punjab Polo

LAHORE – Three important matches will be played in the Hamdan Holdings Punjab Polo Cup here today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. The first match of the day will be contested between Master Paints/Rizvi’s and Diamond Paints/Guard Rice at 2pm and the winning side will qualify for the main final, the second match will be played between Barry’s and Newage/BBJ Pipes at 3pm and the winners will also book berth in the main final while in the third and last encounter of the day, Master Paints will vie against Army at 4pm. Hamdan Holdings CEO Nasir Kamal Khan said: “Polo is a very beautiful game and Lahore Polo Club has great contributions towards this sport. Every year, Hamdan Holdings and SKB sponsor one of the LPC’s events, and this time, we have sponsored the historical Punjab Polo Cup.–Staff Reporter

UBL clinch Cricket Gala 2018 trophy

LAHORE - United Bank Limited (UBL) have clinched the Corporate Sports Pakistan (CSP)-organised Pepsi Cricket Gala 2018 trophy after beating Meezan Bank by five wickets in the final. Meezan Bank, batting first, posted 154 runs on the board in the allotted overs. Yousaf Iftikhar slammed 26 runs and Nasir Mehmood contributed 25. Imran Hassan emerged as top bowler for UBL by clinching three wickets while M Akmal and Nouman Nasir also bowled well and bagged 2 wickets each. UBL replied well and achieved the required target for the loss of 5 wickets. M Akmal batted brilliantly and gathered 45 runs while Umar Amjad scored 37. Hassan Shahid took two wickets for Meezan Bank. Arslan Khan graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers.–Staff Reporter

Salman leads Golden Eagles to victory

LAHORE - Salman Khan stroked quickfire unbeaten 73 to set up Golden Eagles five-wicket win over Lahore Badshah in Amir Cables T20 League here on Thursday at Shah Faisal ground. Salman hit six fours and one towering six as Golden Eagles, set to get 143 to win, achieved the target for the loss of five wickets with three balls remaining. Man of the match Salman batted with authority to punish Lahore Badshah bowlers with command and precision as M Hafeez made (34). From Lahore Badshah, Qaisar Nadeem took three wickets for 34 and Shafqat Butt captured 2-20. Earlier, Lahore Badshah hit up 142-7 in allotted 20 over as their top scorer Safdar Ali slammed solid 84. From Golden Eagles, M Hafeez took 3-17, Rashid Latif Jr 2-14 bowled well. M Saeed and Shbabir Khan got one wicket apiece. M Asif and Nasir Hussain were the umpires and M Kazim was the scorer.–Staff Reporter