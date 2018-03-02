KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its gains in Thursday's trading session, with the benchmark KSE 100-index, which made an intra-day high of 395 points vs a low of 63 points, rallying by 271 points to close at 43,510 points.

On the political front, Foreign Office confirmed that Pakistan will be added to the "grey list" of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in June this year once an 'Action Plan' has been mutually negotiated, dealers said.

Yesterday’s major contribution to the index came from LUCK (up 5%), ENGRO (2.46%), DGKC (4.04%) and MLCF (5%), contributing 170 points to the index.

A rally was witnessed in the cement sector on back of healthy provisional numbers and on back of the news that there has been an increase of Rs10 per bag in the price of northern region plants. As a result, heavyweights such as LUCK (up 5%), CHCC (5%), KOHC (5%), MLCF (5%), PIOC (5%) and FCCL (up 5%) closed at their respective upper circuits, cumulatively contributing 148 points to the index gain.

Moreover, CPI number for Feb-2018 clocked in at 3.80%, which came below experts’ expectation of 4.00%. Banking space closed mixed in trading session as UBL (up 0.08%) closed positive, while on the other hand MCB (down 0.42%) and HBL (0.10%) closed in the negative zone. E&P sector closed in the red as crude oil prices edged lower in the international market.

POL (down 0.89%) and PPL (0.62%) were the major laggards of the sector.

Traded volumes improved by 40% DoD to 212m shares while value traded picked up to $93m. LOTCHEM (+1.02%) led the volumes with more than 11m shares exchanging hands. Brokers expect the market to remain positive with flows from the local institutions and foreigners directing the market.