MULTAN - Additional District and Session Judge Multan Hafiz Yousaf granted on Thursday post arrest bail to two accused of raping a BZU Saraiki Department student. The hearing of bail plea of lecturer Ajmal Mahar was adjourned till March 6.

The accused, who got post-arrest bail, were identified as Nishat Tanzil and Osman Khalid. A girl namely Marjan, student of Saraiki Department of BZU, had filed on January 25 an application with the SSP Operations Multan Saifullah Khattak, accusing her class fellow namely Ali, his four friends and her teacher Ajmal Mahaar of sexually abusing her.

An FIR (No 2/18) was registered by the women police station under sections 376, 109, 506 and 25-D of the Telegraph Act on the complaint of Marjan. Police conducted successful raids and arrested all accused including the accused University teacher Ajmal Mahar, Ali Qureshi, Usman, Rashid and Tanzeel, who have now been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand.