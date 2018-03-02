MIRPUR (AJK) - The Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan (Ittehad Group) described the decision taken by the Pakistani government about dissolution of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council and transfer of all of its powers to the AJK government absolutely wise and the need of the hour.

Anjuman President Chaudhry Mahmood called for immediate implementation of the decision for full empowerment of AJK government without further delay.

Talking to a group of journalists, Ch Mahmood welcomed the decision about abolition of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council through constitutional amendments in Act 1974 – the interim constitution of Azad Jammu Kashmir. He demanded that the government in AJK be presented as a role model of the government of the state – since it enjoyed the representative government status of entire Jammu & Kashmir state (AJK and Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir) under the declaration of October 24, 1947, the founding day of the government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, he recalled.

He demanded immediate implementation of the decision to dissolve the AJK Council taken by the Chairman of the Council the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Haqaan Abbasi and transfers of its stipulated working business to the AJK government in response to the long-standing demand of the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The business community leader underlined that the institution of AJK Council enjoys no status of the upper house of AJK Parliament – as had always been posed on different occasions during the joint sittings of the AJK Legislative Assembly and the AJK Council. He added that AJK Parliament is comprised of only the AJK Legislative Assembly. “Rather in present circumstances AJK Council performs as the parallel government in Azad Jammu Kashmir headed by its Chairman / Prime Minister of Pakistan – side by side the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir – since the Council performs on the advice of the Government of Pakistan,” he observed.

He said that AJK Council was established under Act-1974 replacing Act-1970 since AJK was not to be made as the constitutional part of Pakistan because of being the disputed territory in the backdrop of the Kashmir issue under UN resolutions.

“We (AJK) should be directly connected with Pakistan for the stability of the country to perpetuate efforts for onward moving ahead to reach to the settlement of Kashmir issue under UN resolutions and the UNCIP,” Mahmood said. He added that there would be no harm as a result of the abolition of the AJK Council and transfer of all of its existing 52 subjects to the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir which are directly-related to the internal development, progress and prosperity of AJK through full empowerment of the AJK government.

He pointed out that under the UNCIP, four of the major subjects including defence, foreign affairs and currency were required to be maintained and intact with the government of Pakistan for the safety, security and prosperity of Azad Jammu Kashmir. He further said that primarily the objective of emergence of AJK Council was to fill-in the gap – but contrary to this great spirit, the Council turned into a gulf in the already presence of the ministry of Kashmir affairs and the AJK government, he observed.

He emphasised that in such circumstances, there was no justification of continuation of the AJK Council further more. “Rather it should immediately be dissolved and merged into AJK government/legislative assembly to maintain and further strengthen the direct working relationship of AJK government with the government of Pakistan,” he said.

Ch Mahmood said that Pakistan is the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir in all respects.

He said that Kashmiris struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir is in fact the movement for the completion of Pakistan. Pakistan is incomplete without its jugular vein – the Jammu & Kashmir state, he added.