PR KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Scouts Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan paid tribute to the World Scout Movement founder Sir Lord Baden Powell on his birthday celebrations at PIA scouts provincial headquarters in Karachi.

He said that the World Scout Movement gave a message of humanity, peace, love and a spirit of mutual friendship. He said around 45 million scouts participated in his birthday in 161 countries across the globe.

He said all over the country PIA scouts’ headquarters celebrated the event.

PIA scouts participated in different games and received different gifts and certificates on completion of training qualification of their projects by Chief Guests Muhammad Ejaz and Khalid Mehmood Shaiekh Leader Trainer (LT), Waseem-ud-Din Qureshi (ALT) and Sanaullah Bazinjo. Former Provincial Secretary Rashid Amin Dar, District Commissioners Iftikhar Muhammad Usmani, Abdul Raouf, Tassawar Atique and other provincial and district officials were present on the occasion.