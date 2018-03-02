KARACHI - Police Thursday claimed to have gunned down two bandits and arrested two others in separate incidents.

In the first incident, police claimed to have shot dead a bandit and arrested two of their accomplice after an encounter took place in Nazimabad locality.

According to the details, Darakhshan police conducted a raid in Defense Phase II, on a tip off while bandits managed to flee. Police chased the bandits hiding in Nazimabad area and again raided where robbers offered resistance and during exchange of fire one of the bandits gunned down while two of their accomplices were arrested.

The killed bandit identified as Abdul Bari while accused persons arrested were Hussain and Barjan. Police claimed to have recovered three pistols, motorbikes, 0.5 million cash and looted ornaments from their possession. Police said that the accused bandit killed was Afghani and the group of bandit have had robbed over 100 house in last couple of years. Police said that the two other gang members Nazar Muhammad and Kamran have had earlier been arrested.

SHO Orangzaib Khattak said that the group of bandit comprising upon at least 15 members, professionals bandits kept on complete surveillance before committing the crime and also hiding in other cities of the country after their comrades arrested by police.

Separately, a bandit was shot dead within the limits of Korangi Industrial area. Police said that armed bandits barged into a property dealer shop located in Korangi Employees Society and trying to rob the shop when shopkeeper offered resistance.

The gunmen resorted firing left a shopkeeper wounded and trying to flee when locals of area running after the bandits. Police on routine patrolling reached the spot and during exchange of fire one of the bandit received bullet injures while his accomplices were managed flee. Police shifted the bandit to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police shifted the body to morgue after autopsy at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center.

One other side, following the directives of the Sindh government, police arrested six accused persons for throwing garbage at public place in separate police stations. The accused persons arrested were including Ghulam Hussain, Faqir Muhammad, Shoaib and Ayaz booked over throwing garbage at public place while Nabi Bux police arrested Irfan and Qadir Bux for the same offence.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested eleven accused persons in raids and operation carried out in various parts of the metropolis.

Rangers conducted raid in Federal B Industrial area while arrested Bilal Bengali and Arif Jawaid. Spokesperson said that the accused persons arrested were possessing illegal weapons and also involved in narcotics business. Ranger recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Garden police conducted a raid at Gambling den while arrested Yaseen running the den in the locality while recovered the stuff and cash from his possession. Ibrahim Hydri police arrested two accused persons including Iqbal and Shadab for possessing illegal weapons while Docks police arrested two drug paddlers including Zahir Shah and Shahjee and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from his possession. Sohrab Goth police arrested an accused Fareed while Samanabad police arrested Rizwan Qurashi while recovered weapons from their possession.

Paposh Nagar police arrested an accused Bashir recovered weapons and snatched motorbike from his possession. Police said the accused person wanted to the police in various street crime cases. Gulberg police arrested an accused Sarfaraz while recovered huge quantity of illegal substance Guttka.