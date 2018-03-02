SHIKARPUR - Two people were killed over a trivial issue at Deeya Village, in the limits of Jahan Waah police station on Thursday.

Jahan Waah SHO Sher Muhammad Jaffari said that two groups of Sanjrani and Deeya community had fought on a trivial issue. He said that both the groups opened fire on each other, resultantly, Abdul Raheem (31) son of Abdul Razaque and Mohabbat (40) were killed. The SHO further said that police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Sultan-Kot Rural Health Centre for autopsy and handed over to their heirs.

The cases were to be registered till filling of the news.

TWO ARRESTED

Shikarpur police arrested two Pak Arab Refinery Company (Parco) officers over stealing oil and recovered 800 meter pipe line and clips on Thursday.

Lodra Police SHO Imdad Hussain Chandio said that police arrested two suspects Bashir Brohi and Ismail Jaffari. He said area police carried out raid after following the secret information and succeeded in arresting accused and seized pipes and clips. He said police registered a case (04/2018) under section 427/462 of PPC against seven suspects on the complaint of Parco Security Incharge Altaf Hussain Rajput, and initiated investigation into the matter.

TORTURED BODY FOUND

A tortured body of a man found near to Khanpur Town, in the limits of Khanpur police station on Thursday.

According to details, road passers spotted a body of a man, which was lying in the bushes near road side and informed the police. After reaching the site, the area police shifted the body to taluka Hospital in Khanpur. According to sources, a receipt which was found from its pocket, in which his name was mentioned as Awal Khan (40), son of Saleem Khan, of district Gujirat.