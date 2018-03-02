HYDERABAD - The Additional Inspector General of Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh Sanaullah Abbasi has said that Sindh Police had rendered valuable services towards protection of life and property of people and hundreds of brave policemen had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

“Youth can play vital role in eliminating the menace of crime and terrorism in Pakistan”, he said this while speaking as chief guest at the daylong conference on “Peaceful and Prosperous Pakistan”, organised by the Department of Criminology University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with Pakistan Youth Council on Thursday.

He said that the nexus among crime, extremism, terrorism and other social evils could effectively be defeated only when public, police, other law-enforcing agencies and civil society forged unity and moved ahead as one cohesive force.

He called upon the youth to join the departments of Criminology to gain knowledge and expertise to scientifically examine the crime syndrome in the country and thereby end it.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat who presided over the conference said, Peaceful and prosperous Pakistan is a dream of all of us, which, youth by virtue of their love, labour, commitment and loyalty to land can translate into a reality.

He said that curbing crime was also not solely the obligation of the police and other law-enforcing agencies; but it is our collective responsibility, mandating us all to chip in our bit. One must not look down upon anyone on the basis of caste, colour, creed, faith and any other such social bearings, he added.

He said that crime was not country-or-place-specific. It is wide-spread, rampant and global phenomenon, which calls for in-depth research. Crime is essentially a mindset—the motivations of which need to be studied, he added.

He eulogized administration of Department of Criminology, especially its chairman Dr Nabi Bux Narejo upon having arranged a very valuable and time-relevant moot. “These conferences provide ideas for research to the young criminologists studying at the varsities and also orient those with the seminal issues, procedures and dynamics involved in the given area”, he asserted.

The Vice Chancellor said that the Departments of Criminology at Karachi University and Sindh University had produced students who had later grown to be top-brass of the police departments across Pakistan and some of them had also attained the covetous status of being national pride.

The Chairman Pakistan Youth Council Atique Raja said that those kinds of conferences fed youth with required insight, motivation, inspiration and content input to understand and later obliterate crime.

Among others, Dr Khalil Noor Panhwar, Dr Shahzad Ahmed Memon, Dr Bashir Rajput, Dr Waheed Abbasi and social worker Veeru Kolhan also spoke on the occasion.