HAFIZABAD - Powerlooms workers took out a rally as a protest against the owners for not increasing their wages.

The rally was taken out from Kolo Road and the participants staged a protest demonstration at Fawara Chowk by lying on the road. They raised slogans against the owners and expressed their resentment by beating their chests. Labourers leader Munawar Hussain Bhatti said that the owners had promised to raise their wages from January 2018 but despite the lapse of two months, the owners were dilly-dallying with their tactics. As a result, they were living hand to mouth, the speakers said. They called upon the district administration to get the agreement implemented made by the owners in their presence.

Meanwhile, the owners of powerlooms factories led by their president Muhammad Ameen Ansari staged a sit-in demonstration in Fawara Chowk to protest against the attitude of Assistant Commissioner Imtiaz Shahid Gondal. They raised slogans against him and demanded his immediate transfer. They threatened that if he was not transferred immediately they would be constrained to lock their factories and stage a sit-in demonstration against him daily.

WOMAN SHOT DEAD: A married woman in Nawan Manika was shot dead by her relative of the same village.

According to police source, there was a longstanding dispute between accused Zamanullah and his aunt Azra Bano. On the day, they exchanged harsh words on the issue. The accused got enraged and opened fire on her. She died on-the-spot. The police have shifted the body to the city morgue for autopsy and registered a case against the accused, who fled away after committing the crime. The police are raiding different places to arrest the accused.

GIRL ATTACKED: A 9-year-old girl in Rasulpur Tarar was ravished by a fiendish youngman of the same village.

The police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him promptly. According to police source, Rida Bibi was playing in the street when a fiendish youngman, Babu, enticed her away to a nearby deserted house where he allegedly criminally assaulted her. On her hue and cry some villagers rushed to the spot and overpowered the accused, who was later handed over to the police.

Cloth worth six lakh was burnt to ashes when the fire broke out in a cloth shop in Rasulpur Tarar village. According to Rescue sources, the owner Abid Ali closed his shop last evening but during the night the fire broke out suddenly due to short-circuit of electric.

As a result, the fire engulfed the whole shop owing to which all the cloth was reduced to ashes. The owner is a disabled and he has the only source of income from the shop.