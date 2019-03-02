Share:

ISLAMABAD : Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 27 Kashmiris including two young boys during the month of February in Indian Occupied Kashmir. According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Friday one of those martyred was killed in custody. The killings rendered one woman widowed and two children orphaned. As many as 184 people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel against peaceful protesters.