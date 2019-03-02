Share:

ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday declared final result of its Bachelor (B.A) programs semester spring 2018.

The result has been placed at the University’s official website, a press release said on Friday.

According to Controller Exams, the results’ declaration is well before the closing of admissions’ date of spring semester 2019.

This facilitates the continuing and fresh students to take admission in the next program. The last date for the ongoing admissions is March 5.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has advised the 44 regional offices all over the country to take all possible measures assisting the aspiring candidates in the admission process.