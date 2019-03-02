Share:

SUKKUR - Commissioner Sukkur Division Rafiq Ahmed Buriro while presiding over the meeting of Divisional Health Management and Coordination Board warned to seal private clinics of the government doctors if found opened during official hours. He also warned stern action against such doctors.

Commissioner Sukkur on the occasion said that doctors were bound to treat patients at public hospitals during official hours, but they preferred to work at their private clinics.

He said that the doctors were required to be punctual, and stern action would be taken against them if they were found practicing at their clinics during official hours.

The commission also sought the implementation of all the decisions made during the meeting. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to pay surprise visits to public hospitals especially at night to review the performance of the staff and take action against the doctors and paramedical staff if found absent from their duties.

He also directed the District Health Officers to furnish comprehensive report about the shortage of specialist doctors so that Sindh government could be requested for their recruitment while deputation orders of the doctors and paramedical staff may be withdrawn and bound them to work at their original place of postings.