Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi is inflicted by fear of independence movement of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to Balochistan Minister for Transport Umar Khan Jamali and other delegations from different areas of country which called on him at Governor House Lahore on Saturday, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Modi's plan of coming into power by war mongering will meet failure as 21 opposition parties of India are also holding him accountable due to his war hysteria.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan not only want peace between India and Pakistan, but also in whole region. Parliament and government under leadership of PM Imran Khan shown unity and manifested aspirations of people of Pakistan into their actions, he said adding that people of Pakistan are standing by decisions of Parliament and government.

The Governor Punjab said that people of Pakistan are fortunate that they got honest, competent and truthful leader like Imran Khan who is making economy stronger and foiling the ulterior designs of enemies against Pakistan. All institutions of Pakistan stand united besides Pakistan Armed forces for defence of country, he added.

Ch. Sarwar said that when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power, whole country was suffering from unemployment, corruption, inflation and economic crisis, but leadership of Imran Khan pulled country out of crisis and put it on road of prosperity.

He said that all friends of Pakistan, including Saudi Arabia, China, Turkey, UAE are standing with Pakistan at difficult time.

The Governor Punjab said that Narendara Modi knows that people of India are fed up with his policies therefore he is capitalizing on war hysteria but he will not succeed. Kashmir issue must be solved as per UN resolutions, he maintained.