Rawalpindi-Another cop of Rawalpindi police, who got injured in Sadiqabad shooting, died in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) here on Friday, informed a police spokesman.

The martyred cop has been identified as Sajid Hussain, the Head Constable, who was posted at Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad, he said.

The funeral prayer of martyred cop was offered at Police Line Number 1, which was also attended by District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi, Deputy Commisioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa,Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan, SSP (Operations) Abdul Kadir Qamar, SP Rawal Division Usman Tariq Butt, other divisional SPs,SDPOs, SHOs And senior and junior officers.

A salute was also paid to the martyred cop by a smart contingent of police after which his dead body was dispatched to his native town for burial.

Last week, Unknown gunmen opened indiscriminate firing on a police party posted on a picket to arrest kite flyers at Sadiqabad. In result, 5 cops sustained bullet injuries.

A cop namely Zafran martyred the same day whereas four others including Sajid Hussain were hospitalised.

Police had registered a case against attackers under murder and terrorism charges but could not arrest them so far.

RPO Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir and CPO Abbas Ahsan, while talking to media men, said several police teams have been constituted to arrest the fleeing attackers.

They said police would soon arrest the accused.