KARACHI - Different religious and political parties on Friday took out rallies in the city to express solidarity with the armed forces and show unity against Indian aggression, hurling a threat to the enemy not misconstrue Pakistan desire for peace as weakness as every citizen is ready to die for safeguarding the motherland.

Pakistan People’s Party took out a rally from Tower to Karachi Press Club which was attended by a large number of leaders and activists of the party including women and children who chanted Pakistan Zindabad slogans and praised Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for playing role for provision of atomic and missile technologies to the country.

The rally was led by PPP Sindh chapter President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Karachi chapter Chief Saeed Ghani and other local party leaders.

Addressing the rally, Khuhro said that no one could teach PPP loyalty towards the country as it has bear lashes but remained committed with the people of the country.

He said that every worker of the party including he is ready to sacrifice life for safeguard the sovereignty of the country.

He, however, said that it is armed forces responsibility to guard the borders of the country. “Whenever, they need us we will be alongside them,” he pledged.

He showered the Pakistan Air Force with praises for shooting down Indian jets and said that the entire nation proud of the brave armed forces.

He recalled that it was the Sindh province, which first passed the resolution in favour of Pakistan in the assembly, adding that keeping this tradition alive, leaders from Sindh enabled the country to acquire atomic and missile technologies.

PPP Karachi chief Saeed Ghani said that likewise other political leadership of the country, PPP is also at forefront in defending the motherland.

“Our lives are indebted to this country and whenever, required, we will be at the forefront to defend the homeland,” he said.

Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) also took out a rally in the city wherein the party leaders announced that the entire country is standing alongside the armed forces and all religious and political forces are united on the issue.

It is our religious obligation to defend our motherland and every countryman considers sacrificing his life for the country as an act of pride for him.

They said that India, United States and Israel are the three major threats to the global peace. “The Indian forces should not consider the country’s wish towards peace as an act of cowardice instead every countryman is ready to sacrifice his life for the country,” he warned.

Shia Ulema Council (SUC) also took out a rally in Malir that was addressed by the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal General Secretary Allama Nazir Abbas. He said that armed forces have ruined the fake pride of India by downing its war jets and exposed its vulnerability in case of any fight with the country.

The Indian attempt to cross the Pakistani border was aimed at a long war, however, the PAF pilot failed their bid by successfully downing their planes.

He said that Pakistan wants peace as it considers war no solution to any problem but this narrative should not be misconstrued as weakness.

“Every Pakistani will be on ground in case of any Indian aggression and will not return unless the Indian forces are defeated,” he vowed, warning the enemy to consider every Pakistani a soldier.

Jamaat-e-Islami also organised a rally, which was attended by a large number of leaders and workers. The JI leaders and workers marched on road and chanted anti-Indian slogans. They pledged to spare effort for protecting Pakistan against any aggression. They asked India government to remember the past as the future Pakistani response would be more vigorous and stern that would down the fake proud of Indian jingoism.