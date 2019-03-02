Share:

KARACHI - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a notification for possible blackout as a safety measure during midnight on Friday.

“It is intimated that due to the prevailing situation of country higher management may be observe “black out” during the night period procedure in the CAA electric department will shutdown the area cargo (Export, Import. ICG, AFU) parking light, Army area streetlight and other in the vicinity. It is requested kindly during the shutdown period shall not use Generator/ Emergency light or any illuminated device,” said a press release issued here.