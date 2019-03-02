Share:

BEIJING - China appreciates the return of 361 Chinese relics and artifacts by the United States, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson Friday.

The remarks came as Lu Kang, the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, responded to a query about the return of the Chinese relics and artifacts by the United States.

The United States announced the return of 361 Chinese relics and artifacts to China at a ceremony held Thursday in the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, the U.S. state of Indiana.

The repatriation will lead to the return of the largest batch of relics and artifacts to China from the United States since 2009, when the two nations signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in this regard.

“Cooperation in preservation of relics is an important part of people-to-people, cultural exchanges between China and the United States,” Lu said. “We’re willing to make concerted efforts with the United States to enhance exchange and cooperation in preservation of relics, and to make greater contribution to advancing preservation efforts of cultural heritage in the world.”