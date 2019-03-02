Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the natural gas produced in Sindh is being supplied to Fertilizer and Power sectors and the entire country benefits from power and fertilizer. Therefore, Sindh may be compensated for the amount of natural gas not provided to its consumers of different sectors.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting held here on Friday to discuss the proposed amendments suggested to OGRA Ordinance 2002. The meeting was attended by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Energy Musadiq Ahmed, Secretary Finance Najam Shah, MD TCEB Tariq Ali Shah and other officers concerned.

The chief minister said that under Article 158 of the Constitution, the province where wellhead of natural gas is situated has first right of utilization of indigenous natural gas. “But on the contrary, natural gas produced in Sindh is supplied to other provinces and need of the province is not being catered for,” he regretted. Mr Shah went on saying, “in addition, the natural gas produced in Sindh is also supplied to Fertilizer and Power sectors and entire country benefits from power and fertilizer.”

He asserted that had the natural gas been supplied to other industrial, commercial and domestic consumers in Sindh, the province could have benefited a lot. “Thus, Sindh may be compensated for the amount of natural gas not provided to its consumers of different sectors,” he demanded.

Mr Shah directed Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh sit with his experts and prepare a case to be presented in the next CCI meeting. He also said that three months have lapsed since meeting of the CCI has held, therefore, he decided to send a letter to the federal government for convening CCI meeting.

The Sindh government has been demanding the federal government that the provincial governments should be given due representation in the national institutions such as OGDC, OGRA, PIA and other such institutions.

The federal government has allowed M/s SNGPL to inject RLNG volumes for consumption by domestic & commercial consumers, provided OGRA allows volumetric adjustments and financial impact on cost neutral basis in line with ECC decision of May 11, 2018.

The ECC further directed Cabinet Division to initiate necessary amendments to OGRA Ordinance 2002 so as to bring the RLNG supply chain within its ambit in consultation with Petroleum Division and OGRA.

The Sindh government has proposed an amended to Section 3 (3) and the amendment read as: “The Authority shall consist of a Chairman to be appointed by the Federal Government and four Members, one from each Provinces, to be appointed by the Federal Government in consultation with the concerned Provincial Government.”

The Sindh government has also proposed an amendment to Section 3(13) which reads as: “There shall be a Vice-Chairman of the Authority, appointed from amongst the Members for a period of one year, by rotation, in the following order, namely: the Member representing the Province of Baluchistan;

1. the Member representing the Province of Sindh;

2. the Member representing the Province of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; and

3. the Member representing the Province of the Punjab.”

About the centre’s powers to issue policy guidelines, the Sindh government has proposed that the Federal Government can issue policy guidelines to the Authority but with prior of approval of CCI.

The Sindh government also urged the CCI to decided provincial government’s pending matters such as amendment to “the Regulation of Mines and Oil Fields and Mineral Development Act 1948; Petroleum Concession Agreement/ Supplemental Agreement; Amendment in The Mines Act 1923 etc.