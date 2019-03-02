Share:

KARACHI - An Accountability Court on Friday extended physical remand of Agha Siraj Durrani in a corruption case till March 11.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Sindh Assembly’s Speaker and People’s Party leader, Siraj Durrani in the court.

The NAB prosecutor pleaded for extending physical remand of Durrani.

The Judge asked the NAB to satisfy the court about its demand for remand and its reason.

The prosecutor replied that the accused being produced in the assembly almost on daily basis. The investigators require time to inquire into his accounts.

The accused has bought a property at Badar Commercial in Rs3.3 million, when the former owner was asked about the deal, he said the worth of the property is Rs80 million while Rs20 million have been spent on construction. The NAB lawyer said that Mr Durrani also owns a property in Defence Phase-V.

NAB investigation officer told the court that the investigation team facing difficulties due to production of the accused in assembly.

He said the bureau has unearthed a number of banglows owned by Agha Siraj Durrani. His daughter Shahnaz Durrani has also booked three apartments in her name.

He said Durrani’s front-man, Gulzar Ahmed, has been at large and efforts being made for his arrest.

He also told the court that the detained Speaker is being provided homelike facilities during his detention.

The NAB demanded further remand of the accused for thorough investigation of the matter.

The court told the counsel for Siraj Durrani to advise his client to cooperate with the NAB in investigation.

The court extended remand of Agha Siraj Durrani till March 11 and directed NAB officials to present a progress report of the investigation in the next hearing.