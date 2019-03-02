Share:

MOSCOW - The number of killed in the car bomb blast and subsequent shooting in Mogadishu has risen to 25, another 35 were injured, Mareeg news outlet reported Friday.

On Thursday, the media said that the car bomb hit the city’s busiest street Maka Al Mukarama, full of hotels, shops and restaurants. Earlier reports indicated 15 dead and 30 injured.

In January, two blasts in Mogadishu killed six soldiers. One of the blasts hit a hotel in the city of Mogadishu, while another is believed to be caused by a car parked near a bank.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed factions in the early 1990s.

Al Shabaab, which has links to the al-Qaeda* terrorist organisation, has conducted numerous attacks throughout the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law.