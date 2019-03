Share:

LAHORE - The operation of Pak-India Dosti Bus service continued and a bus left here Friday for New Delhi via Wagah border carrying 16 passengers.

According to sources, departure of Dosti Bus from here was another positive gesture of Pakistan for peace maintaining efforts.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has not suspended Dosti Bus service even under the current tense situation. The bus leaves here for New Dehli thrice a week.