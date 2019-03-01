Share:

LAHORE - Hissam Ali Hyder’s heroics helped Diamond Paints/Newage carve out an impressive 11-8 victory against Master Paints in the International Steels National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2019 match played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Hissam played phenomenal polo and fired in fantabulous five goals to guide his side to victory while his teammates Mir Shoaib Ahmad contributed with a hat-trick, Salvador Ulloa a brace and Alman Jalil Azam a goal. From Master Paints, Juan Cruz Losada hammered five goals, Hamza Mawaz Khan two and Saqib Khan Khakwani one goal.

In the first chukker, Master Paints converted three goals to take 3-0 lead with Losada slamming in all the three goals. Diamond Paints/Newage opened their account in the second chukker, when Salvador fired in a field goal to make it 3-1. Losada then added one more in his team’s tally to stretch their lead to 4-1. Hissam again reduced the margin to 4-2, which was once again enhanced to 5-2 by Saqib.

In the third chukker, Diamond Paints/Newage banged in two back-to-back goals to make it 5-4 but Master Paints also converted two back-to-back goals through Hamza and Losada to take 7-4 edge. The fourth chukker was dominated by Diamond Paints/Newage, who fired in fantastic four goals – two by Hissam and one each by Mir Shoaib and Salvador – to take 8-7 lead which was soon equalized at 8-8 by Hamza. The fifth and decisive chukker was fully dominated by Diamond Paints/Newage, who hammered a hat-trick to register the 11-8 triumph.

Hissam this hit two goals and Mir Shoaib one.

Today (Saturday), Barry’s will take on Master Paints Black at 11 am in the first match while in the second match, Diamond Paints/Newage will view against BBJ Pipes at 12:30 pm.

According to points table, Diamond Paints/Newage are at number one as they played two matches and won both while Master Paints are at number two with one win and one loss. At number three are Barry’s, who won one match out of two, which they played while at number four are Master Paints Black with one win and one loss. BBJ Pipes are on the bottom of the points table after as they lost both of their matches.