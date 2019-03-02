Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is facing an administrative rift amongst its senior officials as few have declared the ‘Authority’ as illegal and refused obeying its top head orders, officials said on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DRAP, Sheikh Akhtar Hussain is facing an administrative inquiry against himelf after Higher Education Commission (HEC) had declared his university a fake institution from where he had obtained his PhD degree in pharmacy.

“There is a revolt like situation in the DRAP where some senior officials have declared the authority and decisions taken by temporary directors as illegal,” said a senior official.

The ministry of National Health Services (NHS) had also written HEC to verify the degree of sitting CEO DRAP Sheikh Akthar Hussain.

Official sources informed The Nation that the senior directors of DRAP have refused following the orders of CEO DRAP allegedly decision taken him as illegal.

Sources said that Director Budgeting and Accounts (BA) Azhar Ali has been relived from his duties and charge has been given to Director Costing and Pricing (C&P) Ammanullah.

Sources also said that senior most director of DRAP Management and Information System (MIS) has also expressed sever reservations on the decisions and powers exercised by CEO DRAP.

The official letter written by director Azhar Ali available with The Nation stated that he has been directed to handover drugs B&A to another director, but the decision has been taken on malfide intensions of CEO DRAP. It said ministry of NHS has already declared most of the authority members as illegal.

It said that as most the authority members have already been declared illegal by ministry, therefore its decision against senior most approved director of authority may also be declared as illegal.

Director MIS Hyder Bux Buzdar in 63rd meeting minutes of the DRAP wrote that the conduct of the meeting was not only unlawful, but also based on some malafide intensions as same was not accordance with conductures of the meeting.

It said that the procedure of the 63rd meeting was not adopted in the interest of Authority. The unlawful pressure on the Directors was created to achieve the ulterior motives of the CEO, DRAP, which was not in the favor of public interest.

The partial meeting minutes also stated alleged that CEO DRAP’s high handedness in the meeting was prominent, while the agenda of the meeting was also given to members following rules.

“The hot issue remained regarding maladministration by Budgets and Accounts Division and its director was sacked”.

It added that this is not the proper forum to sack any directors. It is purely the matter of administrative redressal and should be taken up before the competent authority and decided as per law.

The minutes said that this is also not a policy matter that it should go through DRAP. This precedence is not in the interest of Authority because all the directors will work under pressure and would serve the conflict of interest and it reflects the context of interest for both directors as well as CEO, DRAP.

It said that the authority is not independent and posting/transfers or assigning the duties of additional charge are being performed by the CEO who is junior to almost many directors and his status is not yet clear as to whether. He is CEO or he is Additional Director DRAP.

“As he is wholly solely powerful person and all the directors except few who are working on temporary/acting charge basis on own pay scale (BPS-19) extendable for three months beneath the thumb of CEO, hence extraordinary and illegal powers like transfer/posting and giving more than one charge to director is in the conflict of interest for the directors and even CEO”, mentioned Director MIS Hyder Bux Buzdar.

It added that many points in the meeting raised by him were not highlighted including quality efficiency and safety of biological drugs are not performed at National Control Laboratory for Biological.

“In my honest view this authority is illegal comprised of illegal directors who are temporary and illegal in nature,” wrote director MIS in official meeting.

The Nation contacted CEO DRAP Sheikh Akthar Hussain for his comments by calling him on his personal number and sending quires on text messages but he didn’t respond till filing of this story.

Meanwhile, spokesperson NHS Sajid Hussain Shah talking to The Nation said that declaring DRAP as illegal authority by any official is not justified. He added that there would be some differences amongst officials but it cannot make an authority as illegal.

He said that DRAP has hundreds of employees and difference of few officials cannot impact on its status.