ISLAMABAD : The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced to partially restore country’s airspace at Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar routes from 6:00 PM Friday.

The rest of the airspace will remain closed till 1:00 PM of March 4, a spokesman of CAA said on Friday.

Monitoring Desk adds: The flight operations will remain suspended at Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan airports till 1pm March 4.

Earlier, the official of CAA told a private TV channel said that the airspace would be restored on 1:00 pm on Friday. “All the domestic and international travelers have been notified,” the official said, requesting anonymity. “We have also informed IATA’s (International Air Transport Association) headquarters.”

Pakistan’s airspace remained closed for all commercial flights on Thursday. A number of passengers were stranded on airports, as the airspace was closed on Wednesday.

A travel agent said Emirates and Qatar Airways were among the carriers forced to cancel their flights, many to and from Europe, on February 27 due to the ban. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), earlier on Friday, announced to resume some flights to UAE and Saudi Arabia as the airline was communicated by the CAA regarding a short window opening. However, the announcement was withdrawn later.