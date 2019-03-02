Share:

ISLAMABAD-Three school going students and a rickshaw driver injured as a rickshaw collided with a van near Jail Road on Friday morning in Lahore. Locals said that grim incident occurred due to over speed and rash driving,adding, rescue teams of 1122 reached on the spot in time and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The injured were out of any serious danger the rescue official informed. Police sources said van driver had been taken into custody and a case had been filed against him.

