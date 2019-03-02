Share:

Lahore - Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday claimed on the Punjab Assembly floor that the government was clearing outstanding dues inherited from the previous regime.

Replying to a supplementary query during question hour, the minister said that the cheques worth Rs500 billion issued by the previous regime were bounced due to lack of funds. “Now we are clearing the backlog by making payments of bounced cheques”, he said.

During question hour, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that 23 officers were working at consumers courts on contract basis. He said that these officers were recruited through relevant selection committees as per service rules. He said that their cases for permanent posting would be sent to the Punjab Public Service Commission. He said that the government was considering setting up consumer courts in districts lacking such facilities. He said that the government was procuring lands in different cities for setting up industrial estates. On call of prayers, the chair adjourned the session till Monday at 3pm.